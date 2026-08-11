Angels' Ryan Johnson: Set for another start

Johnson will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers at Angel Stadium.

The Angels optioned Johnson to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 1, only to recall him three days later when the team had a couple of vacancies in the rotation following the trade deadline. Johnson ended up picking up his 10th start of the season Thursday, when he took a no-decision in Baltimore while allowing one run on three hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. Johnson will get another chance to start Tuesday, but he'll likely need to show improved efficiency in order to extend his stay in the rotation. Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) has made three rehab starts and looks close to coming back from the 60-day injured list, and his eventual return will likely result in either Johnson or George Klassen losing out on a rotation spot.