Angels' Ryan Johnson: Settles for no-decision Thursday

Johnson took a no-decision against the Orioles on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and five walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

Despite tossing only 37 of his 78 offerings for strikes, Johnson still managed to keep the Baltimore bats in check Thursday. The lack of efficiency prevented the right-hander from qualifying for the win, and the five walks also represented a season-worst figure. With a 7.11 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 38:25 K:BB over 50.2 innings in 2026, Johnson doesn't appear to be a viable streaming option in most situations for his next scheduled outing against the division-rival Rangers.