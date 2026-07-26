Angels' Ryan Johnson: Stomped by Giants

Johnson (2-5) took the loss Saturday, coughing up eight runs on eight hits and a walk over 3.1 innings as the Angels were downed 9-2 by the Giants. He struck out four.

San Francisco reeled off six straight hits in the third inning, capped by a three-run homer from Jung Hoo Lee, to get the rout rolling. Johnson had given up just seven earned runs total over his prior five outings, but Saturday's disaster undid all the progress he'd made in getting his ratios under control. The 23-year-old right-hander will take a 7.34 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB over 41.2 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.