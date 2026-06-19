Angels' Ryan Johnson: Struggles in return to majors

Johnson (0-2) took the loss against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two batters over five innings.

Johnson was called up from Double-A Rocket City to make his first big-league appearance since May 19. Things quickly soured for the right-hander, as he gave up five runs -- four of which came via the long ball -- in the first inning. Johnson was at least able to settle down from there and didn't give up another run while holding the A's to just one hit over the course of his remaining four frames, but the first-inning damage was more than enough to saddle him with the loss on a day when him team's offense couldn't push across any runs. The Angels' rotation recently lost Jack Kochanowicz (elbow) for the year and Grayson Rodriguez (back) for at least 15 days, but the team hasn't clarified if Johnson is going to get additional starts or if another hurler will get a look instead.