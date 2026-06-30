Angels' Ryan Johnson: Takes third loss

Johnson (1-3) allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and a hit batsman while striking out three and walking none over five innings to take the loss Monday versus the Mariners.

Johnson wasn't able to build off his dominant win over the Orioles from his last start. The Mariners were able to get to him in the third and fourth innings, and the Angels' offense wasn't able to offer a response. Johnson is now at a 7.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings through seven games (four starts) this season. The right-hander is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Red Sox.