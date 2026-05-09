Johnson (hamstring) completed five innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five batters.

This was Johnson's second rehab appearance; in his first, he tossed 3.1 scoreless frames for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said after Friday's outing the right-handed hurler "felt great" while mentioning that the team will "talk about" Johnson's next steps, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Johnson made one start with the big-league club prior to landing on the IL, and he could move back into the rotation once healthy, especially now that Yusei Kikuchi is facing an extended absence due to a shoulder injury.