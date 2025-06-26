D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in a 5-2 win against Boston on Wednesday.

D'Arnaud tied the game with his solo shot in the fourth inning and followed with an RBI single in the fifth. The veteran backstop finished with three hits, equaling the amount he had collected over his previous 26 at-bats coming into Wednesday. D'Arnaud has worked as the backup behind Logan O'Hoppe throughout the campaign and has posted a .225/.271/.383 slash line with four homers and 12 RBI through 129 plate appearances.