Scribner was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster for the newly-acquired Akeel Morris, the Angels decided to designated Scribner for assignment. Should he clear waivers, expect Scribner to remain at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 20 games (103.1 innings) last season.