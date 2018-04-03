Angels' Troy Scribner: Designated for assignment Tuesday
Scribner was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.
To make room on the 40-man roster for the newly-acquired Akeel Morris, the Angels decided to designated Scribner for assignment. Should he clear waivers, expect Scribner to remain at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 20 games (103.1 innings) last season.
More News
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...