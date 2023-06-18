Anderson (4-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over five innings against the Royals. He struck out six.

Anderson bounced back from a poor stretch of starts, giving up just two runs over five innings of work after allowing four or more runs in each of his last three starts. Through 13 appearances (68.2 innings), Anderson sports a 5.64 ERA and a 4.06 BB/9 but has given up just three home runs over his last 10 starts. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Rockies at Coors Field.