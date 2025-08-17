Anderson (2-8) allowed four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one over four innings to take the loss versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Anderson essentially got skipped in the rotation when back stiffness forced him to miss his scheduled start Tuesday. He wasn't that sharp in his return to action -- he's now walked five batters in two of five starts since the All-Star break. In that span, he's surrendered 18 runs over 24.2 innings while adding just 16 strikeouts. Anderson is at a 4.77 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 98:52 K:BB through 126.1 innings over 24 starts. The southpaw is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Cubs.