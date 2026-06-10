Angels' Walbert Urena: Digs deep to earn victory

Urena (4-4) allowed three hits and issued five walks while striking out seven batters over five scoreless innings to earn the win over Houston on Tuesday.

The Angels sprinted out to a 7-0 lead by the end of the second inning, giving Urena plenty of runaway to record the victory. However, the right-hander battled his control, and he ran his pitch count up so high that it wasn't certain he'd stick around long enough to qualify for the win. Manager Kurt Suzuki ultimately let Urena sweat out five innings, over which he threw a whopping 107 pitches (only 59 of which were strikes). Control issues aside, Urena looked good in holding Houston scoreless while registering seven punchouts. The rookie's 1.36 WHIP (due largely to a 5.4 BB/9) is somewhat worrying, but he still managed to post a strong 2.44 ERA through 55.1 frames on the season.