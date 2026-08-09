Angels' Walbert Urena: Early exit Saturday

Urena (7-8) took the loss Saturday, coughing up four runs on four hits and three walks over 2.1 innings as the Angels were routed 7-0 by the Marlins. He struck out two.

The rookie right-hander faced the minimum six batters through the first two innings but the wheels came off in the third, and Urena got the hook after just 50 pitches (30 strikes) in his shortest appearance since moving into the rotation in mid-April. The rough outing ended a streak of three straight quality starts for Urena, and he'd allowed just three earned runs total over his last five outings. He'll take a 2.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 97:55 K:BB through 101.2 innings into his next start, which is set to come at home next week against the Rangers.