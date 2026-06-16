Angels' Walbert Urena: Goes seven frames for first time

Urena (4-5) took the loss against Arizona on Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over seven innings.

It was a bit of a mixed bag for Urena; he totaled just six whiffs and three punchouts while taking the loss, but he also completed seven frames for the first time as a big-leaguer and logged his sixth quality start. The right-hander got through those seven innings on an efficient 88 pitches, allowing his team's bullpen a breather one day after the Angels used five different relievers against Tampa Bay. Urena continues to dig his heels into a rotation role, as he's given up three or fewer earned runs in nine straight outings. Overall, the rookie has put together a strong 2.60 ERA along with a 1.35 WHIP and 58:35 K:BB over 62.1 innings spanning 13 appearances (11 starts).