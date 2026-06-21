Angels' Walbert Urena: Hurls five scoreless frames

Urena (5-5) earned the win over the Athletics on Saturday, allowing four hits and striking out six batters while issuing zero walks over five scoreless innings.

Urena got the A's to swing and miss 17 times and threw 58 of his 90 pitches for strikes. In addition, the right-hander didn't issue any walks for the first time this season, including his short relief appearances early in the campaign. Urena had handed out multiple free passes in six consecutive outings coming into Saturday, so the improved control is notable as he looks to further develop during his first year in the majors. The 22-year-old has been a revelation so far for the Angels, holding a 2.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 64:35 K:BB over 67.1 innings spanning 14 appearances (12 starts). Urena has entrenched himself in the rotation and is lined up to face the Athletics again -- this time at home -- in his next start.