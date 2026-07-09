Angels' Walbert Urena: Inefficient in no-decision

Urena allowed one hit and five walks while striking out three over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

Urena's inefficiency (52 strikes on 90 pitches) ultimately kept him from ending his winless stretch, which is now at three games. However, aside from a seven-run disaster versus the Athletics on June 26, he's largely pitched well despite some control problems. Urena is now at a 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 78:46 K:BB through 81.1 innings over 17 games (15 starts) in his rookie season.