Angels' Walbert Urena: Posts quality start in sixth win

Urena (6-7) allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Urena had fallen short of the six-inning mark in each of his last four starts, though he gave up a modest eight runs over 19 innings in that span. The rookie right-hander was able to limit the damage to a single run in the fifth inning after running into a little trouble. He has a 2.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 83:47 K:BB through 87.1 innings over 18 games (16 starts) this season). Urena is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Astros. Considering he threw 145 innings across two levels of the minors in 2025, Urena doesn't appear to be on track for any significant workload limitations over the remainder of the campaign.