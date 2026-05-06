Urena (knee) is listed as the Angels' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the White Sox in Anaheim.

During his most recent start in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mets, Urena was lifted from the contest after taking a Bo Bichette comebacker off his right knee in the top of the sixth inning. His early exit looks to have just been precautionary, with manager Kurt Suzuki telling Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com afterward that Urena was diagnosed with a bruise and no other damage. The 22-year-old right-hander was apparently able to complete his between-starts bullpen session without a hitch and should face no limitations Wednesday.