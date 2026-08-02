Angels' Walbert Urena: Throws six shutout innings

Urena (7-7) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out seven over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Urena wasn't quite as stingy as opposing starter Jacob Misiorowski when it came to baserunners, but Urena was able to avoid giving up a run. Over his last seven outings, Urena has held an opponent to one run or less on six occasions. He's allowed just 10 runs across 37 inning with a 37:17 K:BB in that span. For the season, the rookie right-hander has a 2.54 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 95:52 K:BB across 99.1 innings through 20 appearances (18 starts). His next start is projected to be on the road in Miami.