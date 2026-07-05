Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Tosses first bullpen

Kikuchi (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kikuchi has been sidelined since late April due to left shoulder inflammation, which led to him being transferred to the 60-day injured list May 22. He was cleared to resume throwing in late June and has taken the next step in his recovery by tossing his first bullpen session since the injury. Barring any setbacks, Kikuchi will likely return to the Angels' rotation following the All-Star break, though a clearer timeline will be established once he's given the green light to embark on a rehab assignment.