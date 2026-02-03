Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Smith will play some center field during spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Smith learned right field on the fly last season and took surprisingly well to it, so the Astros will push him further to see if he can learn a more demanding position. Right field remains Smith's best spot to earn a starting job, but more opportunities could be opened if he shows he can adequately handle center field. Smith slashed .236/.312/.358 with nine home runs and a 27.8 percent strikeout rate across 134 games during his rookie season.