Astros' Carlos Correa: Getting breather Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Correa is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Red Sox.
It's the first day off for Correa since he was traded back to the Astros at the deadline. The Astros will have Ramon Urias at third base and batting seventh in Wednesday's rubber game.
