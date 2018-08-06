Astros' Carlos Correa: Two hits Sunday

Correa went 2-for-4 with a double for Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday.

This was the third game of a rehabilitation assignment for Correa, who is 3-for-10 with a home run, a double and four strikeouts. Two more boxes were checked: he played all nine innings and played on back-to-back days. The one caveat here is that Correa served as designated hitter for all nine innings and has yet to play a full game in the field. He's likely to rejoin the team when it kicks off a homestand Thursday against the Mariners, but the Astros might consider ending Correa's rehab stint early given the state of health on the parent club. George Springer (thumb) left Sunday's game early while Jose Altuve (knee) flew back to Houston to visit with team doctors.

