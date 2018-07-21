Astros' Carlos Correa: Won't return until after road trip

Manager A.J. Hinch stated Correa (back) won't come off the disabled list until the conclusion of Houston's current road trip, Austin Laymance of MLB.com reports.

Correa has been sidelined since June 26 due to back soreness, but he's been making strides towards a return as he began a rehab stint during the All-Star break. The Astros' current road trip finishes July 25, so the earliest he could return is July 27 against Texas. More updates on Correa's status should surface as he progresses through his rehab assignment.