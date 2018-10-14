Astros' Charlie Morton: Draws Game 4 assignment
Morton will start Game 4 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Morton was not needed during the Astros' ALDS sweep of the Indians, but with the ALCS being a best-of-7 series, he'll get the start for Game 4. No word has come forth as to who he will face from Boston, however, but he'll have to get through a potent Red Sox offense in his home start Wednesday.
