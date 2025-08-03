Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Saturday in a loss to the Red Sox.

Walker gave Houston an early lead with a 433-foot, two-run blast in the first inning, but the Astros scored just once more in the contest. It was the veteran first baseman's second straight game with a long ball and his third home run of the second half. Walker has been hitting well since the All-Star break, batting .309 (17-for-55) with 11 RBI, eight runs and a stolen base through 15 games.