Walker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Miami.

The 34-year-old first baseman swatted his 16th long ball of the year, and he continues to dig his way out of an early-season slump that saw him post a .635 OPS for the season through June 29. Over 124 plate appearances (28 games) since the beginning of July, Walker is slashing .306/.363/.514 with six big flies, five doubles and 24 RBI.