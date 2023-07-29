Javier did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings in a 4-3 loss against Tampa Bay. He struck out nine.

After handing out six free passes his last time out, Javier only issued two walks. However, the command issues were still prevalent in the form of three hit batsmen and a homer allowed. Javier started the season by going 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over his first 12 starts (69.2 innings), but his performance has slipped considerably over the past two months. Despite his struggles, the Astros figure to keep him in the rotation, though they will have options with the impending return of Jose Urquidy (shoulder).