Astros' Cristian Javier: Shaky in three-inning start

Javier allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over three innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Javier made his first start and third appearance since returning from a three-month absence due to a shoulder injury. The results weren't great, as he struggled heavily in the second inning, though the Astros were able to get him off the hook later in the contest. Javier has pitched to a 9.98 ERA and 12:15 K:BB across 15.1 innings over six appearances (four starts) this season. With reinforcements on the way from the injured list in the latter part of July, Javier will need to show a better overall performance if he's to stay in the conversation for a rotation spot.