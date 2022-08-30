Javier will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Justin Verlander's (calf) absence suggested Javier would rejoin the starting rotation, and that's just the case. The righty allowed two runs across three innings in his only relief appearance after moving to the bullpen, yet he still boasts an impressive 2.97 ERA and 150:41 K:BB this season.
More News
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Briefly moving to bullpen•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Strong in no-decision•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Strikes out six batters•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Charged with unlucky loss•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Submits quality start in loss•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Gives up three runs in loss•