Javier did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing eight runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Javier has now allowed 18 runs over his last three starts, failing to make it through five innings in each. After pitching to a 2.90 ERA through his first 14 starts, Javier's ERA's ballooned to 4.34 with a 1.22 WHIP and 82:25 K:BB through 17 starts (91.1 innings) this season. The 26-year-old right-hander will try to right the ship in his next outing, tentatively lined up for this weekend against the Mariners.