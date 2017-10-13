Play

Astros' Evan Gattis: Not in Game 1 lineup

Gattis is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Friday.

Gattis will retreat to the bench as Carlos Beltran gets the nod at DH and Brian McCann sets up behind the plate for Game 1 against Masahiro Tanaka. It's expected that Gattis will see regular playing time this series after performing well versus Boston in the ALDS.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast