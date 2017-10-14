Astros' Evan Gattis: Out again Saturday

Gattis is not in the lineup for Game 2 against the Yankees on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch will roll out the same lineup that delivered a victory during Game 1 on Friday with the team facing another right-hander in Luis Severino. With lefty CC Sabathia taking the hill Monday for Game 3, Gattis will likely return to the starting nine in the DH spot.