Valdez (14-4) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight across eight innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rangers.

Valdez continued to build on his franchise record by recording his 22nd consecutive quality start. He surrendered a pair of solo home runs, but otherwise kept the Rangers in check. Valdez's key to success is typically groundball outs, but he has at least eight strikeouts in three of his last four starts -- aided by the fact that he's worked at least seven innings in each of those outings. For the season, he now owns a 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 150:46 K:BB across 164 frames.