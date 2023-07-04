Valdez (ankle) will start for the Astros on Thursday versus the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Valdez will go more than a week in between starts after dealing with a sprained right ankle which he originally suffered back on June 20. The veteran left-hander threw 94 pitches in last start against the Cardinals, but it's not clear if the Astros might limit him a bit Thursday as he comes back from injury.