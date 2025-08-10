Valdez came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees, giving up four runs on eight hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out one.

The southpaw wasn't fooling anyone Saturday, managing just five swinging strikes among his 91 pitches (52 total strikes), and Valdez left the mound in line for his sixth loss of the season until the Yankees' bullpen blew another save chance. It was the first time he'd failed to complete six innings since June 12, and Valdez has produced back-to-back shaky outings for the first time all year, getting tagged for 10 runs (nine earned) with a 4:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Orioles.