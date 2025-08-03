Valdez (11-5) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

Valdez managed to hold Boston scoreless through his first three innings before things unraveled in the fourth, where the left-hander would give up six runs on four hits, a walk, a wild pitch and a balk. Valdez had held opponents to two runs or fewer in 10 of his last 11 outings prior to Sunday, posting a stellar 1.77 ERA in that span. His ERA still sits at an excellent 2.76 with a 1.12 WHIP and 144:45 K:BB across 22 starts (144 innings) this season. Valdez is currently scheduled to face the Yankees on the road his next time out.