Valdez is listed as the Astros' starting pitcher for Tuesday's series opener in New York against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Luis Garcia was initially in line to start the Astros' first game of the week, but he's instead been pushed back two days in the schedule to start the team's standalone game against the Yankees in Houston on Thursday. With Valdez moving up a day in the pitching schedule as a result of the adjustment, he'll now be on tap for a two-start week. His second turn is expected to come Sunday at home against the Angels.