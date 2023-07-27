Valdez (8-7) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out only one over 3.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Rangers.
The six runs were a new season high for Valdez, who has given up at least four runs in four of his last five outings. He also surrendered multiple home runs for the third time this season, including twice in his last three starts. The struggling southpaw is now at a 3.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 134:32 K:BB through 126 innings over 20 starts. Valdez is lined up for a home start versus the Guardians next week.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Collects eighth win•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Cleared to start Friday•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Throwing bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Next start uncertain•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Leaves outing with apparent injury•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Skipping All-Star Game•