Valdez (8-7) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out only one over 3.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Rangers.

The six runs were a new season high for Valdez, who has given up at least four runs in four of his last five outings. He also surrendered multiple home runs for the third time this season, including twice in his last three starts. The struggling southpaw is now at a 3.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 134:32 K:BB through 126 innings over 20 starts. Valdez is lined up for a home start versus the Guardians next week.