Valdez (11-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out two.

Valdez got off to a dreadful start Wednesday, allowing the first six batters to reach safely in an eventual six-run inning. While the left-hander settled down and held Detroit to one run over his final four frames, the Astros couldn't overcome the early deficit in a 7-2 defeat. Valdez has struggled of late, posting a 7.33 ERA in his last four outings (23.1 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 3.32 with a 1.21 WHIP and 153:54 K:BB over 25 starts (157.1 innings) this season. Valdez will look to right the ship in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Rockies.