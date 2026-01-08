Wesneski (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $975,000 deal with the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The two sides avoid arbitration, as Wesneski continues working his way back from Tommy John surgery in May 2025. He'll likely be sidelined until around midseason, but could provide rotation depth and bullpen help in the second half. The 28-year-old righty logged a 4.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB in six starts (32 innings) for the Astros in 2025 before the injury.