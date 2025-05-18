Manager Joe Espada announced after Sunday's win over the Rangers that Wesneski (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery this week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander was dealing with some swelling after landing on the injured list May 9 due to elbow discomfort, and he's now headed for Tommy John surgery after being diagnosed with UCL damage. Wesneski will miss the rest of the year and will also be sidelined for at least the first half of the 2026 campaign since the procedure carries a typical recovery timeline of 14-to-18 months.