X-rays on Wesneski's left foot came back negative Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wesneski took a comebacker off his foot during Thursday's contest, but he managed to come away from the incident with no significant damage. He's slated to throw a bullpen session Sunday, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, and the right-hander should be fine to make his next scheduled outing.
More News
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Getting X-rays on foot•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Making push for rotation•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Option for rotation•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Goes to Houston in Tucker trade•
-
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski: Activated from injured list•
-
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski: Nearing activation•