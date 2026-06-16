Astros' Hunter Brown: Back from injured list

Brown (shoulder) has been reinstated from the 60-day IL Tuesday.

After completing four rehab assignments and building up to 78 pitches in one start, Brown is back with the big-league club for the first time since being placed on the injured list April 5. Prior to that, the 27-year-old had made just two starts, yet racked up 17 strikeouts. Houston will get a much-needed addition and boost to their starting rotation which has been killed by injuries all season long. Collin Price was optioned to Triple-A in order to make room for Brown on the active roster. Brown will be Tuesday's starter against Detroit.