Brown came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 1-0 extra-inning loss to the Tigers, allowing five hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Matched up against fellow AL Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal, Brown rose to the occasion as both aces posted goose eggs, with the game's only run crossing the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning. The right-hander produced his 16th quality start of the season on 101 pitches (61 strikes), and Brown has given up two runs or fewer in five straight trips to the mound, posting a 1.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB in 30 innings over that stretch. He'll look for more run support in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Rockies.