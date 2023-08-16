Brown is slated to start Sunday's game against the Mariners in Houston, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Though reports from Sunday indicated that Brown would have his turn in the rotation skipped this week, he'll end up starting the series finale with the Mariners while Jose Urquidy instead gets pushed to the back of the Astros' pitching schedule. Brown could have a chance at picking up two wins this week, as he improved to 9-8 in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the Marlins after tossing two innings out of the bullpen behind starter Cristian Javier in what was the 24-year-old's first relief appearance of 2023.