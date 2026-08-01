Astros' Hunter Brown: Solid again in win

Brown (3-1) earned the win against the Rangers on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Brown opened with five scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the sixth, falling one out shy of a quality start at a season-high 104 pitches. The 27-year-old generated only nine whiffs but yielded just four hard-hit balls en route to his second straight victory. He owns a 3.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 55:30 K:BB across 52.2 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Blue Jays next week.