Brown (12-9) took the loss against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Brown got through two scoreless innings before giving up a run in the third. He was down just 1-0 entering the fifth frame, but the A's tagged him for three runs in what proved to be his final inning of work. Wednesday marked the first time Brown has given up more than two earned runs since he yielded three against Seattle on July 20 (his first start out of the All-Star break). It remains to be seen if he'll get a chance to pitch in the postseason, as Houston currently sits one game out of the final AL wild-card spot.