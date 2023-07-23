Brown allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Sunday.

Brown enjoyed his best start of July, though the quality of opponent likely played a role. He'd allowed a total of 12 runs and 24 hits over 12.1 innings across his three previous outings before getting back on track Sunday. The right-hander is now at a 4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 122:35 K:BB through 105.1 innings over 19 starts this season. Brown's career high in innings came last year when he pitched 126.1 between Triple-A and the majors, though it's unclear if the Astros have any plans to reduce his workload over the final two months of this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Rays next weekend -- he previously tossed seven innings of two-hit ball against them April 26.