Astros' Jake Marisnick: Thumb fully healed
Marisnick said Saturday that his thumb is completely healed, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The thumb injury cut short Marisnick's season in the middle of September, and resulted in him being unavailable during the Astros' World Series run. He projects to serve as one of the Astros' top defensive outfielders, getting starts primarily against left-handed pitchers, whom Marisnick hit .266/.349/.468 against last season.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Agrees to deal with Astros•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Begins throwing Sunday•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Diagnosed with fractured right thumb•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Headed back to see doctors•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Removed with thumb injury•
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...