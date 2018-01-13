Astros' Jake Marisnick: Thumb fully healed

Marisnick said Saturday that his thumb is completely healed, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The thumb injury cut short Marisnick's season in the middle of September, and resulted in him being unavailable during the Astros' World Series run. He projects to serve as one of the Astros' top defensive outfielders, getting starts primarily against left-handed pitchers, whom Marisnick hit .266/.349/.468 against last season.