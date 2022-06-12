Odorizzi (foot/ankle) will need a rehab assignment and isn't doing full-speed fielding yet, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He is recovering from some strains and sprains to ligaments of his right foot/ankle and took part in fielding drills Sunday at 50-to-60 percent effort. Odorizzi seems to be tracking toward a return in late June or early July.
